Flowers Foods (FLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.