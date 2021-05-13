Flossbach Von Storch AG Takes $23.91 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $166.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

