Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 407,904 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158,767 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 407,904 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.89% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $124,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,811. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

