Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.76. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.