Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RACE traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.76. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $233.66.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
