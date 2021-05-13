Flossbach Von Storch AG Invests $352.24 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,261,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,236,000. Wix.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Wix.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 55.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.58. 29,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.18 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.95.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.