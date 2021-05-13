FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CAO Sells $59,250.00 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FLIR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 111.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

