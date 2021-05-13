Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.60 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

