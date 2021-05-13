Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $140.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

