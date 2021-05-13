Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average of $177.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

