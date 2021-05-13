Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,142 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

BAB opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

