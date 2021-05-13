Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.41 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

