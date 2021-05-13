Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 329.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 527.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.