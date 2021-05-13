Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $166.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.55 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

