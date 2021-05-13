First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

