First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,426 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

