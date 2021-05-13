First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

FRME opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $50.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

