First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 24,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,040. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.