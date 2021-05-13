First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after buying an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.