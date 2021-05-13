Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:FC traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.48. 16,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$14.65.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.