Financial Analysis: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) vs. Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Editas Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.16 billion 7.67 $472.79 million $1.65 43.33 Editas Medicine $20.53 million 104.79 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -11.84

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.63% 28.09% 15.09% Editas Medicine -99.62% -26.74% -16.38%

Volatility and Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Novozymes A/S and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 4 1 0 1.86 Editas Medicine 4 5 4 0 2.00

Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.60%. Given Editas Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim abrasion and finishing, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has collaboration with FMC Corporation to co-develop enzyme solutions. The company is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa 4, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumors; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer, as well as has a early discovery program to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and research collaboration with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease, as well as research collaboration with AskBio and collaboration with m BlueRock Therapeutics LP. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

