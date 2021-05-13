Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $400.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.