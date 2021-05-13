FibroGen, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

FibroGen stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

