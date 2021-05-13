Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Ferro has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -358.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,797 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 257,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth $17,955,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

