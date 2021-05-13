Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $45.16. 199,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,955,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Specifically, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.