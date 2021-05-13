Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $60.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01. Fastly has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

