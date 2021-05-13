Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 1.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 63,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 131,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.07 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

