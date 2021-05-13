FairGame Trading Down 14.3% This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

