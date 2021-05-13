Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Flossbach Von Storch AG’s 4th Largest Position

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53,516 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,568,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of FB traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.94. 378,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

