F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks stock opened at $174.96 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

