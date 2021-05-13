eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at $60,301,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,642,800.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

