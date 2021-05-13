Exane Derivatives Sells 21,681 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

