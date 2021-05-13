Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

