Exane Derivatives Has $135,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

