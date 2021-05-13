Exane Derivatives Has $104,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE TME opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.