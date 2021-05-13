Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 43,950.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 678,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $160.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

