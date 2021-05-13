Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EVT has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.91. Evotec has a one year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a one year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

