Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

AQUA traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. 4,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,685. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,899,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

