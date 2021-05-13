Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EPM stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

