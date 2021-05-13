Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ES opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

