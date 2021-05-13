Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Shares of EVBG traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.43. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

