Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce sales of $83.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the highest is $84.21 million. Everbridge posted sales of $65.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $352.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.04 million to $359.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $437.93 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,478. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average of $134.43. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

