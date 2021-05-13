Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $159.34 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average is $188.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

