Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Etsy comprises approximately 7.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $160.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.82. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

