Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ETH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ETH stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.06 million, a P/E ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

