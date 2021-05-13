EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.
