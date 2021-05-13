Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.40.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $281.27 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.58.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.