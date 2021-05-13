Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

