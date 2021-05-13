Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. 22,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,506. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

