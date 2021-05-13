Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$73.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 39.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 44.97%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

