Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

